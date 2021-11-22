Kent Porter: Subscribers help make our important work happen

It’s no secret the climate is changing.

Drought, fires, whiplash flooding and stressed landscapes permeate our daily life in Northern California. With the support of Press Democrat subscribers, I’m able to take a deeper dive and explore the significant climate challenges we face.

Since 2015, I’ve doubled down with reporting on forest fires and drought. This type of photojournalism often means dangerous, even life-threatening situations. But yet, I feel the responsibility to make pictures showing the destructive, tragic and sometimes hauntingly beautiful power of nature.

Press Democrat readers have been right there with us, riding out storms of upheaval, catastrophe, euphoria and success. Thank you for your loyal readership and for supporting community journalism. It’s important work that we’re doing, and you help make it happen.

Senior photojournalist