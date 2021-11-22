ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Kent Porter: Subscribers help make our important work happen

By KENT PORTER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtrE2_0d4CyBgk00

It’s no secret the climate is changing.

Drought, fires, whiplash flooding and stressed landscapes permeate our daily life in Northern California. With the support of Press Democrat subscribers, I’m able to take a deeper dive and explore the significant climate challenges we face.

Since 2015, I’ve doubled down with reporting on forest fires and drought. This type of photojournalism often means dangerous, even life-threatening situations. But yet, I feel the responsibility to make pictures showing the destructive, tragic and sometimes hauntingly beautiful power of nature.

Press Democrat readers have been right there with us, riding out storms of upheaval, catastrophe, euphoria and success. Thank you for your loyal readership and for supporting community journalism. It’s important work that we’re doing, and you help make it happen.

Senior photojournalist

Comments / 0

Related
The Press Democrat

Kerry Benefield: Subscribers help us tell the story of our lives

Back in August, The Press Democrat published the story of Ralph Harms, a man stricken with terminal cancer who chose to take a prescription cocktail to hasten his death. I wrote that emotional story, which was so powerfully captured visually by photographer John Burgess. The telling of Ralph’s story took time, care and the full weight of the entire newsroom to make sure it was told right.
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

Why Bay Area air quality suddenly took a turn for the worse

In the wake of several recent rounds of heavy rain, and with no major wildfires burning anywhere near the Bay Area, a widespread decline in air quality levels over the weekend and into Monday left some in the region perplexed. The National Weather Service and Bay Area Air Quality Management...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Journalism
d1softballnews.com

Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March.  A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning. Here on the east coast, however, the fronts can also be accompanied by a haze and a smell of smoke. This is from fires, either wild or controlled burns, that are now upwind of the area thanks to the change...
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationAU

Australia's Black Summer of fire was not normal – and we can prove it

The Black Summer forest fires of 2019–2020 burned more than 24 million hectares, directly causing 33 deaths and almost 450 more from smoke inhalation. But were these fires unprecedented? You might remember sceptics questioning the idea that the Black Summer fires really were worse than conflagrations like the 1939 Black Friday fires in Victoria. We can now confidently say that these fires were far from normal. Our new analysis of Australian forest fire trends just published in Nature Communications confirms for the first time the Black Summer fires are part of a clear trend of worsening fire weather and ever-larger...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Environment
TheConversationAU

Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

There’s a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving – and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don’t tell us much about a future world in which temperatures have stabilised. As our research published today argues, new model experiments are needed to close this knowledge gap and better understand the challenges ahead. For example, in southern Australia, climate change has already caused a trend towards less rain and more frequent and prolonged drought....
ENVIRONMENT
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
878
Followers
241
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy