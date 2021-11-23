ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Correspondent Rejects ‘Victory Lap’ Over Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal: ‘He’s Not a Hero’

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News correspondent Gillian Turner said on Monday people should not be viewing Kyle Rittenhouse as a hero. Outnumbered showed President Joe Biden’s initial response to the verdict Friday, when the president said he “stand[s] by what the jury has concluded.”. Kayleigh McEnany brought up the later statement from...

The Independent

Trump accused of showing more support to Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shootings as president

Donald Trump has faced accusations that he showed more support to Kyle Rittenhouse than victims of half a dozen mass shooting that happened during his presidency – including in Parkland, Florida, and El Paso, Texas – after pictures emerged of the duo. “Kyle Rittenhouse has already gotten more support from Trump than the families of the victims of any mass shootings,” author John Pavlovitz tweeted of Mr Rittenhouse’s meeting with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in Florida, on Monday.“Republican politicians are falling over themselves to praise him [Mr Rittenhouse]. If you’re still voting Republican, you’re wrong.”Mr Trump told Fox News’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kayleigh Mcenany
Joe Biden
Gillian Turner
Fox News

Jim Jordan torches Democrats 'crazy' spending bill: It'll 'make matters worse' as inflation concerns rise

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, harshly criticized President Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill, which Democrats want to pass before Christmas. On "Fox & Friends," Jordan warned that the Build Back Better plan will only exacerbate the ongoing inflation crisis and called on moderate Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W. Va., to "hold firm" to block the bill from passing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Fox News#Victory Lap#American#Republican
Fox News’ Brit Hume Doesn’t Think Biden Will Serve Full Term in Office: He’s ‘Clearly Deteriorating’ and ‘Senile’

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume thinks there’s a significant chance President Joe Biden doesn’t run for reelection, even suggesting he doesn’t finish his current four-year term. On Special Report Monday night, Bret Baier asked Hume about the White House confirming President Biden intends to run for reelection in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

Dan Crenshaw Whacks ‘Grifter’ Lin Wood for Letting Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Rot in Jail’ While Profiteering Off His Case

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) joined the conservatives slamming Lin Wood — the conspiratorial, former Trump attorney — for prioritizing his own interests during his brief tenure as Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer. Appearing on Fox & Friends Wednesday, Crenshaw was asked for his reaction to Rittenhouse’s reflections on the trial with Tucker...
CONGRESS & COURTS

