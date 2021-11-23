ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump-Endorsed Sean Parnell Suspends Campaign After Losing Custody Battle

By Alex Griffing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Parnell announced he is suspending his campaign to replace retiring Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) after losing the legal battle for custody of his three children on Monday. Parnell released a statement hours after the ruling saying that “I can’t continue with a Senate campaign” and that “his...

Trump-Backed Sean Parnell Suspends Pennsylvania Senate bid

Sean Parnell, Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania who former President Donald Trump endorsed, has suspended his 2022 campaign for the open U.S. Senate seat in the crucial battleground state after losing a legal battle for primary custody of his children. Parnell’s decision comes shortly after a judge earlier on...
