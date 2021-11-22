US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;46;28;38;21;Breezy and colder;NW;15;53%;0%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;37;60;44;Rather cloudy;E;4;32%;57%;2. Anchorage, AK;7;1;12;7;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;9;75%;53%;0. Asheville, NC;48;23;44;21;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;43%;0%;3. Atlanta, GA;58;31;55;29;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;7;38%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;54;34;45;34;Winds subsiding;NNW;17;46%;2%;2. Austin, TX;71;44;72;56;Nice...

fox5ny.com

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
bigrapidsnews.com

Projections rosy for the upcoming Christmas tree season

With stores already in the full swing of the Christmas season, many people are already thinking about the centerpiece of decorations: the real Christmas tree. Due to COVID-19, there has been increased demand for real trees, a trend predicted to carry through this season as well. According to the Christmas...
INDUSTRY
bigrapidsnews.com

Kraken beat Panthers 4-1, deny Florida home-ice win record

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Driedger was the winning goalie when Florida's home-ice winning streak started last season. The streak ended Saturday — and Driedger was the winning goalie again. Driedger made 33 saves against his former team, helping the Seattle Kraken defeat Florida 4-1 on Saturday night to deny...
NHL

