ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Doughnuts + Mochi Love Child Cafe Opens 2 More NJ Outposts

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KB1WQ_0d4CxV3p00

What do you get when you cross mochi and doughnuts? A Mochinut, of course.

The popular cafe, named after its most popular offering, is opening two more New Jersey locations.

Mochinut will hold a ribbon cutting at its Montclair store on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and a Princeton store is in the works (though an exact location/opening date have not been announced).

According to its website, the Mochi donut "is the titillating product of the happy union between Japanese rice cake (mochi) and American-style doughnuts."

Mochinut has several other locations across New Jersey, including in Paramus, Norwood and Fort Lee.

Mochinut Montclair is located at 349 Bloomfield Ave.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Bakeries Named Best in New Jersey

NJ.com has shared their picks for the N.J.’s 48 best bakeries ( ). These are meant to handle “shopping for Thanksgiving and beyond” and have been visited by food reporter Peter Genovese. In all five Bergen County bakeries made the list. Rispoli’s in Ridgefield was highlighted for “state’s best sfogliatelle...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Vanessa Vanacore

Popular Montclair Restaurant will be Closing its Doors in December

The popular Montclair restaurant known as Cocina Candela has recently stated that they will be closing as of December 12th. One of the only Puerto Rican restaurants in town, Cocina Candela was opened 6 years ago back in 2015. Owner, Kenny Candelaria has explained that the lease will be expiring soon and unfortunately, he has not been able to “see eye to eye” with the current building owners. Because of this, the restaurant will be forced to close once the lease is up in a few weeks.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Opens Another NJ Location

Chick-fil-A has opened another New Jersey location.The North Bergen store officially opened in a newly-constructed building at 7416 Tonnelle Avenue on Nov. 18, JerseyDigs reports. It is Hudson County's second Chick-fil-A location, the first being in Jersey City's Newport Centre Mall.Run by independ…
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montclair#Donut#Food Drink#Princeton#Japanese#American
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s favorite worldwide theme eatery to open in Cherry Hill (Opinion)

The food gods have answered our prayers and we will no longer need to travel to NYC, Miami, or Atlantic City to give our kids the Sugar Factory experience. Starting in Spring 2022, Garden State Park Town Center in Cherry Hill will be home to the next Sugar Factory. This location will resemble the others and is expected to be decorated head to toe in neon signs, wallpaper, and of course the floor-to-ceiling candy shop.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPG Talk Radio

Tim Hortons Cafe and Bake Shop in Stratford, NJ, Opening This Week

Tim Hortons, the café and bakeshop popular in other U.S. states and in Canada, is finally opening this week Stratford, Camden County. To be honest, I didn't know what a 'Tim Hortons' was until a couple of years ago when I was listening to a true-crime podcast and the hosts kept referring to Tim Hortons like it was a person's house. It took me a bit to realize Tim Hortons was a coffee shop.
STRATFORD, NJ
ABC 4

Gourmet vegan doughnuts

If you or someone you know is vegan and just craving a doughnut, The Big O Doughnuts can solve your problem! They offer delicious vegan doughnuts and manager, Ally Curzon, is here discussing why it was created. After craving a doughnut and not being able to eat one due to...
RECIPES
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Sushi Story, New Milford, NJ

Sushi Story is a new sushi restaurant recently open in New Milford. Serving Japanese and Korean cusiine, the menu includes rolls, sushi, Japanese kitchen dishes, Korean kitchen dishes, and more. It’s currently open six days a week (closed Mondays) from 11:30am till 9:30pm. Sushi Story. 1033 River Road. New Milford,...
NEW MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
167K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy