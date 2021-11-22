Doughnuts + Mochi Love Child Cafe Opens 2 More NJ Outposts

What do you get when you cross mochi and doughnuts? A Mochinut, of course.

The popular cafe, named after its most popular offering, is opening two more New Jersey locations.

Mochinut will hold a ribbon cutting at its Montclair store on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and a Princeton store is in the works (though an exact location/opening date have not been announced).

According to its website, the Mochi donut "is the titillating product of the happy union between Japanese rice cake (mochi) and American-style doughnuts."

Mochinut has several other locations across New Jersey, including in Paramus, Norwood and Fort Lee.

Mochinut Montclair is located at 349 Bloomfield Ave.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.