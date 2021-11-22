ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to treat your turkey before Thanksgiving cooking

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cris Belle
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHcbm_0d4CxPlT00

( WJW ) — With Thanksgiving week upon us, it’s time to dig out the old recipes once again. According to the USDA, if your frozen turkey weighs over 20 pounds, Monday’s the day to put it in the fridge to thaw in time.

WATCH: What not to do when frying a turkey

Before you carry on old traditions, the CDC says you might want to rethink what’s for many the first step in turkey prep. They say you shouldn’t wash or rinse raw turkey, since its juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops. A 2020 survey found that 78% of participants reported washing or rinsing turkey before cooking, the CDC said, but those old recipes and family cooking traditions can make you and your family sick.

When should I thaw my turkey?

Here are a few other turkey-prepping reminders from the CDC:

  • Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter, because bacteria grow rapidly in the “danger zone” between 40 and 140 degrees
  • When serving, use a food thermometer to make sure the turkey has reached a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees
  • Refrigerate leftovers at 40 degrees or colder as soon as possible
  • Reheat leftovers to at least 165 degrees before serving
What happens to turkeys who get pardoned by the president?

The USDA says that if you’re serving a 20-plus-pound turkey, it’ll need days to thaw in the refrigerator—one day for each four to five pounds of weight. They recommend thawing the turkey in the fridge, saying it’s “the safest method because the turkey will thaw at a consistent, safe temperature.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lifehacker

13 Foods That Should Be Banned From the Thanksgiving Dinner Table, According to Lifehacker Readers

Last week, while thinking about a particularly unimpressive turducken my family made one year, I asked what foods should be forever banned from the Thanksgiving dinner table. Quite the provocative question, considering holiday gatherings—and the food therein—is laden with childhood memories, nostalgia, and sentimental attachment. While some earnest readers pointed out that all food matters, many delivered the strong opinions we were hoping for—and we’ve rounded up the best responses here.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Storing This in Your Pantry Is Attracting Mice to Your Home, Experts Warn

What you keep in your kitchen cabinets to eat can say a lot about who you are as a person. But whether your cupboards are jammed packed with high-quality ingredients for cooking or simply with enough snacks to get you through your new work from home schedule, there are certain foods that potential pests enjoy just as much as you do. And according to experts, some items may be in your pantry right now that mice find irresistible. Read on to see what could be attracting mice to your home.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Turkey#Cooking A Turkey#Turkeys#Thanksgiving#Food Drink#Wjw#Cdc#Nexstar Media Inc
Taste Of Home

Can You Leave a Turkey Out to Thaw Overnight?

The more you can prep before Thanksgiving, the better. I don’t know what Thanksgiving morning looks like in other households, but in mine it’s hectic; potatoes being mashed in the slow cooker, intermittent phone calls from relatives, pumpkin pies covering the counter and roasted vegetables waiting for a turn in the oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

These 4 Popular Bagged Salads Were Just Recalled in 10 States

It was one of those rare, last-minute recalls, when a major produce brand issued an important announcement just ahead of the weekend. Bagged salads sold at a few of the nation's largest grocery chains have been recalled over food safety concerns. We've got the details you need. On October 29...
FOOD SAFETY
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
defendernetwork.com

Black family Thanksgiving (un)written rules for the holiday dinner

For many Black families, Thanksgiving is an entirely different holiday than the traditional feast enjoyed by the mainstream culture. When the Pilgrims first celebrated Thanksgiving in 1621, Blacks in America probably weren’t invited to the festivities. Still, we’ve embraced the holiday and turned it into a celebration of our own.
FESTIVAL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy