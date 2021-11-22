Mistakes to Avoid When Decorating and Furnishing Your New Construction Home

CORPORATE HOME - FULLY FURNISHED WITH LINENS KITCHEN UTENSILS & ALL UTILITIES IN MONTHLY PAYMENT has an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms and spacious office at the front of the house which includes a Murphy bed that can be used as a 6th bedroom. The front door opens and with 10 steps is Central Park for the neighborhood. This house was built in 2008 with fresh paint, carpet and wood floors throughout. The house is fully furnished, with 6 beds, includes all appliances and cooking utensils as well as linens, TV w full-service maintenance. The family room is open with a fireplace and mantle opens to the Dining Room and Kitchen. The spacious kitchen is complete with lots of counter space, large pantry, 42"maple cabinets, under cabinet lighting, a breakfast island that seats 5, has a Gas range and opens to the family/dining room with an open floor plan and a study with built in cabinets on the main level. The large master suite features amazing his and hers (2 large walk in closets) closets, as well as a coffee bar and built in desk in the master bedroom. The 2 other spacious bedrooms have windows facing greenery and the mountains from the loft area breath taking. The Laundry room has a window with a large Capacity Washer & Dryer and a sink for soaking clothes. This property sits on a corner lot with access to 12 miles of trails within a block and is adjacent to the bike trail that can take you to Boulder or Denver. The house also has a 1100+ square foot finished basement with a cozy fireplace and built-ins and a mini kitchen/wet bar. The 3855 square feet of living space is spacious and has lots of ordain details including stained glass in 4 rooms. The oversized 2 car garage has high ceilings and shelfs for storage.

