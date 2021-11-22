ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Mistakes to Avoid When Decorating and Furnishing Your New Construction Home

homeadore.com
 7 days ago

Decorating and furnishing your newly constructed home is both exciting and overwhelming. Your taste should always take precedence, as what may seem simple and overly elegant to you may be boring to another person. However, even though there are no specific rules to furnishing your new construction, you should be cautious...

homeadore.com

Comments / 0

Related
brightside.me

15 Renovation Mistakes That Can Lead to a Ton of Needless Expenses

During renovations, many people spend too much time looking at great designs online but not all of them can actually be used in a real apartment. In order to prevent you from making the same mistakes, we will tell you about a few important things you should never forget to consider.
INTERIOR DESIGN
East Bay Times

Home decor: New home trends for 2022

The prospect of making any major home design decision — picking out flooring, cabinets or counters — twists my stomach into knots. And that’s just one design choice. When new-home buyers have to make all those design decisions at once, they might as well just plan on dissolving into sobbing puddles of self-doubt.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Cooking#Furniture
rismedia.com

Design Mistakes That Can Cheapen Your Home

Despite the best of intentions, small inevitable design mistakes creep into even the most beautifully appointed homes. To safeguard your home against these design mistakes, brush up on the most common design slips and the steps you can take to prevent them from entering your home. Read on to find out the most frequent decorating blunders.
INTERIOR DESIGN
roguevalleymagazine.com

Gates Home Furnishings- Quality Name Brands For Every Room of Your Home

Quality name brands for every room of your home await you at Gates Home Furnishings in Grants Pass. Family owned and operated since 1946, Gates offers beautiful selections for the living room, bedroom, dining room, and home office, with each piece designed to make your house a home. Flexsteel, LaZBoy,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Lifehacker

How to Hang Your Holiday Decor Without Destroying Your Home

From wreaths to string lights, indoors and out, holiday decorations can be a hassle to put up—and they can damage your walls, siding, and doors with unnecessary (and permanent) hardware. Instead, here’s how to decorate easily and breezily without the added holes and permanent hooks, while also better protecting the decorations themselves from the elements.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homeadore.com

Simple Outdoor Design Ideas for Your Backyard

The luxury of having a backyard is not something everyone has access to, especially in big cities. If you are fortunate enough to have a small plot of land at the back of your house then do not take it for granted. With a few simple ideas, you can easily...
HOME & GARDEN
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Corporate Home Fully Furnished

CORPORATE HOME - FULLY FURNISHED WITH LINENS KITCHEN UTENSILS & ALL UTILITIES IN MONTHLY PAYMENT has an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms and spacious office at the front of the house which includes a Murphy bed that can be used as a 6th bedroom. The front door opens and with 10 steps is Central Park for the neighborhood. This house was built in 2008 with fresh paint, carpet and wood floors throughout. The house is fully furnished, with 6 beds, includes all appliances and cooking utensils as well as linens, TV w full-service maintenance. The family room is open with a fireplace and mantle opens to the Dining Room and Kitchen. The spacious kitchen is complete with lots of counter space, large pantry, 42"maple cabinets, under cabinet lighting, a breakfast island that seats 5, has a Gas range and opens to the family/dining room with an open floor plan and a study with built in cabinets on the main level. The large master suite features amazing his and hers (2 large walk in closets) closets, as well as a coffee bar and built in desk in the master bedroom. The 2 other spacious bedrooms have windows facing greenery and the mountains from the loft area breath taking. The Laundry room has a window with a large Capacity Washer & Dryer and a sink for soaking clothes. This property sits on a corner lot with access to 12 miles of trails within a block and is adjacent to the bike trail that can take you to Boulder or Denver. The house also has a 1100+ square foot finished basement with a cozy fireplace and built-ins and a mini kitchen/wet bar. The 3855 square feet of living space is spacious and has lots of ordain details including stained glass in 4 rooms. The oversized 2 car garage has high ceilings and shelfs for storage.
HOME & GARDEN
momblogsociety.com

Mistakes Homeowners Make When Choosing Their First Home

Picking your first home can be a daunting task for anyone new to home buying, and it’s not only about the financial and legal aspects. There is a lot to learn when you start buying homes and it’s hard not to make mistakes when you’re in the market for your first home. This article will help new homeowners navigate successfully through this important milestone in their lives.
HOME & GARDEN
defpen

Say Goodbye To Your Small Cramped Bathroom With These 10 Steps

When was the last time you bumped your elbows against the shower doors in the midst of your bathtime? Or the time you knocked into the edges of the vanity cabinet while doing your skincare? If you have an answer to any of these questions, we are here to tell you that this small cramped bathroom is dangerous and full of hazards.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dallas News

See a five-bedroom Flower Mound house that has a hidden room

Is a secret room on your dream house bucket list? Take a look at this Flower Mound home in the Estates at Tour 18 community. Inside its 6,199 square feet, you’ll find five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. One of those suites is hidden behind a secret entrance that leads up a staircase to the second level, where the bedroom and bathroom sit.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Bakersfield Californian

When it comes to Christmas decorating, go with your heart

After a year when the lack of a readily available vaccine prevented many families from gathering during the holidays, this Christmas could see many attempt to make up for lost time. That means the Christmas spirit, and the decorations that go along with it, will be strong over the next few weeks.
LIFESTYLE
chartattack.com

How To Estimate Construction Costs For A New Home

Constructing a new house isn’t an easy task; people must work hard to complete the construction process on time. But before starting the construction process, it is necessary to calculate the estimated construction cost. However, builders help people with a rough estimate; it is necessary to know the exact calculation to save money. Calculating the cost of all the materials used in the construction process can provide users with the actual price of the building. Still, most people have doubts about cost analysis and estimations.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy