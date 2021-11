Liverpool FC entertain Arsenal in the late game in the Premier League on Saturday in pursuit of three points to rally after a disappointing defeat to West Ham last time out. The Reds slipped to fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Chelsea, while the Gunners are now nine without defeat in the league and just two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side in fifth.Emile Smith Rowe’s fine form has been the spark that Mikel Arteta has craved, hitting the winner in a tight game against Watford before the break.Liverpool have won five straight at home against the Gunners...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO