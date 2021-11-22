Thomas Tuchel delivers Chelsea’s Juventus team news including fresh new doubt

Thomas Tuchel expects “good news” on a potential contract extension for Chelsea’s Denmark defender Andreas Christensen Chelsea boss Tuchel insisted all parties are on the same page on a new deal for Christensen, with the 25-year-old’s current contract expiring next summer.Tuchel also remains hopeful that Toni Rudiger will extend his own Stamford Bridge deal, that also runs out at the end of the campaign.The Blues’ German boss believes that the in-demand Rudiger knows how valued he is at Chelsea – but also that he remains focused on the “toughest challenge” of the Premier League.Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract will also...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO