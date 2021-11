Major League Soccer and Liga MX: A Partnership for Growth. Recently Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX hosted their first joint All-Star game. The neck and neck game ended with the MLS All-stars winning in a penalty shoot-out. This game was another step in the progressing partnership between the two leagues. Both have already joined forces for The Leagues Cup (which will be debuting an expanded format in 2023), and the Campeones Cup. The joint events generally draw strong crowds and TV viewership indicative of a mutually beneficial partnership. These expanded joint ventures have sparked industry rumours of an even tighter partnership between the two leagues, with some discussing the possibility of a future merger.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO