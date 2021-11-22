Premier League Club 'Step Up' Interest in Man City Striker Target - January Move Mentioned

Follow live updates as Manchester City host Everton in the early kick-off on Sunday in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side eager to build on their dominant victory over Manchester United before the international break.City had far too much in the Manchester derby, with the 2-0 win not reflecting their superiority at Old Trafford, with goals from a Eric Bailly own-goal and Bernardo Silva.The Toffees, understrength due to injuries, ground out a point at home to Tottenham in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge, but Rafa Benitez will be keen to build momentum heading into the festive period now and move up from their mid-table position to challenge for a Europa League place. Follow live goal and score updates from the Etihad Stadium, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns: Read More Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirusRaheem Sterling’s England place safe despite Manchester City struggles, says Gareth SouthgateIlkay Gundogan wants to see consistency from Manchester City after derby victory
