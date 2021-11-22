ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League Club 'Step Up' Interest in Man City Striker Target - January Move Mentioned

By Harry Siddall
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Serbian international forward has continued to steal the headlines on and off the pitch this season. Fiorentina's star forward is in flying form and was, once again, the match-winner in their crucial 4-3 win against title-chasing AC Milan recently. Vlahovic was a menace from minute one and unsurprisingly...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to revive Kane interest in January

Ancelotti wants Bale out of Real Madrid (El Nacional) Barcelona determined to sign Sterling despite Man City refusal (MEN) Steven Gerrard has confirmed his backroom team following his appointment as Aston Villa boss, with Gary McAllister, Michael Beale, Scott Mason and Jordan Milsom following him from Rangers. Austin MacPhee, Aaron...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Howe
Tribal Football

Man City ace Ferran Torres steps up injury recovery; hoping for pre-January return

Ferran Torres is stepping up his rehabilitation from a foot fracture. The Manchester City star suffered the injury while on international duty with Spain in October. Torres flew back to Manchester on Tuesday after starting his recovery abroad, per the Daily Mail. City are now hoping the 21-year-old will be...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Ac Milan#Newcastle United#Premier League Club#Serbian#Serie A#Magpies#European
Tribal Football

Man City invited to bid for Fiorentina striker Vlahovic

Manchester City are aware of Dusan Vlahovic's availability in January - if they cough up £70 million. And City are keen, having regularly run the rule over the Fiorentina forward, who turned down a new deal last month and is out of contract in 2023. The Italians know they will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

Grealish, who made a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City during the summer transfer window, will return to his boyhood club - whom he captained - on Wednesday 1st December. The midweek clash will mark the beginning of an action-packed month of football in the lead up to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte is relishing the chance to work with Tottenham striker Harry Kane and 'exploit his potential' - as new Spurs boss also claims 'every manager wants to sign' the England skipper after Man City interest

Antonio Conte is happy to finally be able to work with Harry Kane and says Tottenham can do 'important things' with the forward on board. The Italian has long admired the 28-year-old and, back when he was in charge of Chelsea in 2017, admitted that if he could sign one striker it would be the Spurs star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Everton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Everton go searching for their first away win in the Premier League since late August on Sunday, but they’ll have to be near-perfect to achieve it as they travel to Manchester City.Rafael Benitez’s team are on a run of five league games without a win and have just one victory in the last eight in all competitions, and injuries have not cleared up over the international break to make matters even tougher.City, by contrast, are looking to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the table and have only lost once in league play since the opening game of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

Man City vs Everton live stream: how to watch 2021 Premier League from anywhere

Having not tasted victory in five games, Everton boss Rafael Benitez knows he has a tough task steadying the ship today as his side face the defending champs at the Etihad. Read on to find out how to watch Man City vs Everton online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.
NFL
The Independent

Man City vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates today

Follow live updates as Manchester City host Everton in the early kick-off on Sunday in the Premier League with Pep Guardiola’s side eager to build on their dominant victory over Manchester United before the international break.City had far too much in the Manchester derby, with the 2-0 win not reflecting their superiority at Old Trafford, with goals from a Eric Bailly own-goal and Bernardo Silva.The Toffees, understrength due to injuries, ground out a point at home to Tottenham in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge, but Rafa Benitez will be keen to build momentum heading into the festive period now and move up from their mid-table position to challenge for a Europa League place. Follow live goal and score updates from the Etihad Stadium, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns: Read More Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirusRaheem Sterling’s England place safe despite Manchester City struggles, says Gareth SouthgateIlkay Gundogan wants to see consistency from Manchester City after derby victory
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Man City vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

A routine and comfortable win over their neighbours before the international break left Manchester City in second place and chasing down Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.Pep Guardiola will be hoping to build on that return to winning ways and see his side embark on another of their relentless runs as they look to retain the league title this term.They face Everton on Sunday, with Rafael Benitez’s team back down in midtable after a five-game winless streak.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Man City vs EvertonInjuries continue to hamper the manager’s rebuilding work and the Toffees have made a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy