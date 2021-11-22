Premier League Club 'Step Up' Interest in Man City Striker Target - January Move Mentioned

Everton go searching for their first away win in the Premier League since late August on Sunday, but they’ll have to be near-perfect to achieve it as they travel to Manchester City.Rafael Benitez’s team are on a run of five league games without a win and have just one victory in the last eight in all competitions, and injuries have not cleared up over the international break to make matters even tougher.City, by contrast, are looking to keep pace with Chelsea at the top of the table and have only lost once in league play since the opening game of...

