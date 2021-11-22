Oklahoma City man arrested after firing shots inside metro Walmart while attempting to steal bike

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A weekend shopping spree landed one Oklahoma City man in jail after he allegedly fired shots inside a metro Walmart .

Oklahoma City Police say Chartez Chappelle was shopping at the Walmart near Belle Isle and Northwest Expressway Saturday night when –

“At some point, the suspect took out a firearm and began firing at the security officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect not only inside the store but also outside the store as well,” said MSgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police.

Chartez Chappelle

According to the police report, Chappelle had already made another purchase of beans and foil… that’s when he asked for a bike.

“The person actually picked out a bicycle. The attendant brought it to the register. Our suspect paid for separate items. Did not pay for the bicycle and attempted to leave the store without paying for it,” Quirk said.

A security guard tried to stop Chappelle – even fired a taser.

The police report says, “As soon as the subject fell down he reached in his pocket and pulled out a gun and began to shoot.”

“It appears obviously that he did not want to be taken into custody. Anytime we have a situation like that it can be very dangerous for multiple families and people inside Walmart,” Quirk said.

Police say thankfully no one was hurt.

“Ultimately, they were located, the suspect was located by officers and apprehended and charged and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center,” Quirk said.

As of last check, Chappelle is in the Oklahoma County Jail facing charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, carry or possess a firearm by a convicted felon, drug paraphernalia and larceny.

