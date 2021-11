The College Football Playoff rankings were nearly shaken up, but Alabama saved their chances after surviving Auburn in four overtimes in the Iron Bowl. Earlier in the day, the Ohio State Buckeyes were bounced out of the College Football Playoff picture following their loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Surely, surely that there would be no other major shakeups in the rankings on Saturday, right? Well, we were certainly close to that happening again.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO