ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Elche are taking a massive gamble by sacking Fran Escriba

By Matthew Clark
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Saturday was all about the debut of a new...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Summary and highlights of Elche 0-3 Betis in LaLiga

The Elche players are already at the stadium. First start for Rober and Paul replaces the suspended Guido in Betis' starting line-up In 1 hour hereí on VAVEL you can follow Betis vs Elche hereí on VAVEL. From now on with the preview. 10:25 AMa day ago. What time is...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Sacked Escriba slams Elche owner Bragarnik: You can't buy the fans

Hernan Crespo is being linked with Elche after the dismissal of Fran Escriba last night. After defeat at Real Betis, Escriba confirmed in the post-match presser that club owner Christian Bragarnik has told him he was fired. He said, "Bragarnik has informed me of my dismissal. Last year we got...
SOCCER
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavi
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Elche vs Real Betis Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Elche vs Real Betis: Elche will take on Real Betis on the Matchday 14 of the La Liga 2021/22. Elche are standing at the 18th spot whereas Real Betis stands at the fifth position. Elche vs Real Betis Match Preview. Both Elche and Real Betis are having contrasting runs in...
SOCCER
The Guardian

After Escribá’s sacking where will Elche’s new owners take them now?

Pissing off the boss is rarely a good plan and losing lots of football matches is even worse. Do both and it can only really end one way. It doesn’t matter if you’re a season ticket holder and possibly the most important coach your club has had in half a century, the man who took them up for the first time in 24 years and returned again as saviour six years later to keep them there, if you’ve taken charge of more games than anyone else, or even if you were in charge every time they finished above the relegation zone in primera since 1977, and Fran Escribá knew that. Which is why he told everyone he was going before they did.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Pablo Machin favourite to take Elche job

Pablo Machin is emerging as favourite to take the Elche job after Fran Escriba's sacking. Escriba was dumped by Elche owner Christian Bragarnik after the weekend 3-0 home defeat to Real Betis. Sport says former Girona and Alaves coach Machin is in talks with Elche this week. Machin is currently...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Rayo Vallecano edge up to fifth after Valencia draw

Rayo Vallecano’s impressive start to the 2021/22 season has continued with a 1-1 draw at Valencia. Andoni Iraola’s side have hit the ground running on their return to top flight football and this result brings them up to fifth in the La Liga table overnight. Los Che had the better...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamble#Elche#Camp Nou
The Independent

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga at centre of a Covid vaccinations debate

On-pitch matters are almost secondary for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this weekend, amid arguments and absences for five first-team players due to Covid-related rules, with Joshua Kimmich the biggest name in that group.For Julian Nagelsmann, he’ll have to go on preparing and plotting for victory regardless, but he’s without a host of stars for Saturday’s fixture and Bayern lost to 15th-placed Augsburg last time out domestically.It’s hard to escape the reality, though, that this isn’t a football issue: Germany is among the European nations currently facing a new wave of Covid infections and facing the prospect of increasingly bleak...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

David Moyes pleased with West Ham’s Europa League progression

David Moyes celebrated a job well done after West Ham waltzed into the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare by beating Rapid Vienna 2-0.First-half goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Mark Noble in Austria wrapped up top spot in Group H for Moyes’ side.The Hammers go straight through to the knockout stage having avoided a play-off in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.“Job done, yeah,” said Moyes. “We did a professional job tonight and throughout the group stage we’ve done a good job.“It’s great credit to the players for the way they...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham: What can Antonio Conte try to fix current problems?

Antonio Conte said he is not a “magician” after the size of his task at Tottenham Hotspur was laid bare by Thursday night’s Europa Conference League embarrassment.Spurs, Champions League finalists two-and-a-half years ago, were beaten by Slovenian minnows NK Mura – the lowest ranked club in the third-tier European competition who were only formed in 2012 and had lost all four of their previous games.Here, we take a look at some of the tricks he has to pull off to turn Tottenham into a force.Can he get some players to produce a disappearing act in the January transfer window?Conte could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football risks killing the golden goose, warns Aston Villa’s Christian Purslow

Imposing a transfer levy on Premier League clubs to further support the football pyramid risks “killing the golden goose”, according to Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow The fan-led review of football governance, among other recommendations, proposed a “stamp duty” of up to 10 per cent on deals between top-flight clubs or signings from overseas to help safeguard the financial stability of the lower divisions.The Premier League broadly welcomed the review and will examine all the proposals moving forward – but also issued a warning over any wide-sweeping reforms which ultimately damage the game’s standing.The PL welcomes the publication of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy