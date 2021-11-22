Elche are taking a massive gamble by sacking Fran Escriba

Pissing off the boss is rarely a good plan and losing lots of football matches is even worse. Do both and it can only really end one way. It doesn’t matter if you’re a season ticket holder and possibly the most important coach your club has had in half a century, the man who took them up for the first time in 24 years and returned again as saviour six years later to keep them there, if you’ve taken charge of more games than anyone else, or even if you were in charge every time they finished above the relegation zone in primera since 1977, and Fran Escribá knew that. Which is why he told everyone he was going before they did.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO