Go Daddy Valuation Justified By Growth

The S&P 500 rallied a bit on Tuesday to reach towards the 4700 level. Now that we are starting to break above there, is very likely that we are going to continue to see buyers jumping in this market in order to get much higher. At this point time, the market is likely to see a bit of “FOMO”, due to the fact that the end of the year is rapidly approaching, and a lot of fund managers will have to chase returns in order to show decent gains to their benchmarks. This is quite often described as the “Santa Claus rally”, which is a real phenomenon, especially during years when the market has been so strong.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO