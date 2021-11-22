ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KAc5_0d4CvFpL00

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats , and Joe Biden , bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.

The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”

The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee local Darrell Edward Brooks Jr, according to police.

Ms Greene’s tweet ended with the words: “Intentional homicide”, which is what Mr Brooks has been charged with.

No motive is known for why Mr Brooks drove at the crowd, but senior law enforcement officials have told NBC News that investigators were examining the possibility that the suspect had been fleeing from an earlier incident involving a knife fight when he ran into the parade.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson told a press conference on Monday that the incident was not a terrorist attack and Mr Brooks acted alone.

There is currently no indication that the incident is connected to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial or the BLM movement, making Ms Greene’s claim particularly baffling.

Twitter users were quick to condemn the first-term congresswoman for her remarks, accusing her of attempting to politicise the tragedy, asking if she will be apologising for the remark later, and calling her “the definition of misinformation”.

Five people were killed and at least 40 more injured during the incident, in which a car barrelled into 20 cheerleaders, dancers, and musicians at the 58th Annual Waukesha Holiday Parade.

Mr Brooks had only been out on bail for two days after being arrested on 5 November on charges of domestic abuse, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and felony bail jumping.

Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office issued a press release on Monday confirming Mr Brooks was arrested in July 2020 for reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

Comments / 752

Willie Talley
5d ago

This woman belongs in a physcratic ward along with some of these posters. 5 people ate dead 40 plus are injured and all that can be said is put blame on people nowhere connected to the incident. May God help you people.

Reply(60)
249
gilbert
4d ago

honestly thought she was going to claim they're all actors. This was a staged scene. All just a hoax. Guess she only does that for school shootings

Reply(7)
90
Boston Mom
4d ago

An absolute poster child of our failed mental health system. America needs to make mental health a priority, this lady needs some serious therapy.

Reply(7)
71
Related
San Mateo Daily Journal

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not welcome here

The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens. We strive to achieve equality of rights and eliminate racial prejudice among U.S. citizens and remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes. We have worked toward this goal nationally for 112 years, and here in San Mateo County for the past 96 years.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Ex-girlfriend of Waukesha parade attack suspect says she is ‘mortified’ that she fathered his child

The former girlfriend of the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade crowd near Waukesha, Wisconsin, said she was embarrassed to be the mother to his children. Darrell Brooks, 38, was charged on Tuesday with five counts of intentional homicide after he allegedly drove his car into a crowd watching a Christmas parade on Sunday. Six people were killed and more than 50 others injured. A former girlfriend spoke with The New York Post, telling the outlet she was "mortified" by the violent event and could not sleep. The woman, who was not named by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
cityxtramagazine.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene & Evangelicals Are Melting Down Over GOP Plan To Talk To Gay People

After the Log Cabin Republicans announced an initiative to encourage LGBTQ Americans to vote against their own interests, evangelicals and conservative politicians – including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) – are in an uproar. The “RNC Pride Coalition” – a new partnership between the gay Republican organization and the Republican...
POLITICS
Must Read Alaska

Suzanne Downing: In Rittenhouse verdict, the real justice is now Kyle’s case against the media, politicians, celebrities, and the president himself

For those who followed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial closely, there is no doubt in their minds that the young man who shot rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. was not guilty of murder. Most of America, however, did not watch the proceedings, or not closely, at least. They got their information spoon-fed to them by the mainstream media. They expected a conviction.
CELEBRITIES
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Murder#Blm#Nbc News
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert Harass, Threaten Jail Warden Who Wouldn’t Let Them See Jan. 6 Rioters

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert — both of whom Rolling Stone reported were “intimately” involved in the planning of the Jan. 6 events that turned violent — think the people who carried out that violence have been getting a bad rap. They went down to the D.C. jail to visit some of them on Wednesday but ran into a little trouble when the deputy warden wouldn’t let them parade through the facility without first securing the necessary approval for a tour. Reps. Greene and Gohmert responded by harassing the deputy warden for minutes, telling her they had the right to tour...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Boasts About Being Unvaccinated Against COVID-19

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) boasted about being unvaccinated against COVID-19 and bombastically declared: “I refuse to wear a mask.”. Greene, appearing on conservative news outlet Newsmax on Monday, lashed out at the $60,500 she’s been fined for ignoring House mask rules and vowed to continue her defiance. (Greene, who has likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust, has been pictured wearing masks on multiple occasions, with slogans featuring political messages).
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

353K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy