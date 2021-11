LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tens of thousands of residents across the Southland were still without power Friday morning due to the powerful Santa Ana winds and red flag conditions. More than 75,000 Southern California Edison customers lost power at some point on Thanksgiving Day due to precautionary public safety shutoffs. By 6 a.m. Friday, it was down to 42,295 SCE customers without power. As of 11:30 a.m., a little over 24,000 were still without electricity, including 9,328 in Los Angeles County and 9,236 in Ventura County. Some have had their power shut off for more than 24 hours. “Thankfully we hooked up...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO