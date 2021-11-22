‘Dirty’ Diapers stuffed with meth headed to Australia from Texas intercepted by CBP
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers intercepted narcotics hidden in diapers that were shipped from Texas towards Australia.
According to a release, a CBP narcotic detector dog in Cincinnati alerted officers to a shipment of diapers.
When officers inspected the packages of diapers, they located material inside of the products.
They tested the materials and identified them as methamphetamine.
The packages were shipped from Texas and headed to a private residence in Australia, according to the release.
