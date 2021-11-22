ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Sonic Opens New Drive-In Long Island Location

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HOwP_0d4CukxX00

Order up!

A brand-new Sonic drive-in location has just launched on Long Island as the fast-food giant expands its foothold in the region.

It's located at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Revilo Avenue in Shirley.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the new eatery opened its doors and drive-thru to customers, who flooded in and packed the parking lot over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening of the restaurant.

Sonic brings its vintage flair to the area, with customers pulling up to the parking lot to be greeted by servers skating through to deliver burgers, fries, and milkshakes.

In addition to the drive-in lot, customers can order at a traditional drive-thru or walk up to the menu display in front of the building and place an order there on its computer

There are now five Sonic locations on Long Island.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Opens Another NJ Location

Chick-fil-A has opened another New Jersey location.The North Bergen store officially opened in a newly-constructed building at 7416 Tonnelle Avenue on Nov. 18, JerseyDigs reports. It is Hudson County's second Chick-fil-A location, the first being in Jersey City's Newport Centre Mall.Run by independ…
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
SFGate

Controversial fast food chain opens two new Bay Area locations

A controversial fast food chain now has two new locations in the Bay Area. Chick-fil-A, a fried chicken franchise long known for its support of anti-LGBTQ organizations, opened a new restaurant at Serramonte Center in Daly City last Thursday, per the Bay Area Reporter, while yet another location opened on the same day at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Auto Center Drive in Pittsburg, racking up a total of 21 locations in the Bay Area, according to the company’s website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Sonic Drive In#Montauk#Food Drink
wearegreenbay.com

Merchandise store opening new location on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holidays right around the corner, a popular Green Bay merchandise store is opening its second location. Mix Goods Store will open on Monday, Nov. 29 just in time for those looking to do their holiday shopping. Their hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays.
GREEN BAY, WI
Greyson F

Popular Fast Food Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a burger.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There are times when cooking is not an option, and waiting for a prepared meal at one of the many local establishments isn’t appealing. Perhaps after a long day of work or returning home from a visit down in Tucson, whatever the reason may be, a quick stop at a local fast food joint is easy, and you know exactly what to order. If you’re a fan of Jack in the Box, you’ll have one new option for making that quick food pit stop.
TUCSON, AZ
Power 93.7 WBLK

Locally-Owned Restaurant in Western New York Will Close

Another locally-owned business announced this week that they will close in the coming weeks, but it doesn't look like this one will be permanent. This diner in the Southgate Plaza has been a Western New York staple for years, and after 12 years, it’s time to say goodbye to perhaps the best brunch place in town --at least for a while.
WEST SENECA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
heraldstaronline.com

ALDI opens new store location in Weirton

WEIRTON — Area residents have a new option for their grocery needs. ALDI opened its newest store in Weirton Thursday morning, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion at the 248 Three Springs Drive location. According to ALDI Saxonburg Division Vice President J.R. Perry, ALDI offers a mix...
WEIRTON, WV
Click2Houston.com

House of Pies opening new location in Katy

House of Pies is coming to Katy. On Thursday, House of Pies announced on Facebook the opening of its sixth location in the Houston area. According to the Facebook post, the newest restaurant location will open in 2022 in Katy. The House of Pies - Katy will be located at...
KATY, TX
greaterlongisland.com

DJ’s Clam Shack opens Stony Brook location

A popular Long Island seafood joint just moved into a site that’s a stone’s throw away from Stony Brook University. D.J.’s Clam Shack opened over the weekend at 1007 NY-25A, the site of the former D.P. Dough, a calzone hot spot that had been beloved by college students. “We’re a...
STONY BROOK, NY
Williamson Source

Dunkin’ to Open New Location in Franklin

Dunkin’ will open a new location in Franklin. The new Dunkin’ will be located at 500 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin with an expected opening sometime in December which will also offer a drive-thru. Those interested in employment can text “donuts” to 56379 to apply at the new location. Dunkin’ just...
FRANKLIN, TN
Vanessa Vanacore

Popular Montclair Restaurant will be Closing its Doors in December

The popular Montclair restaurant known as Cocina Candela has recently stated that they will be closing as of December 12th. One of the only Puerto Rican restaurants in town, Cocina Candela was opened 6 years ago back in 2015. Owner, Kenny Candelaria has explained that the lease will be expiring soon and unfortunately, he has not been able to “see eye to eye” with the current building owners. Because of this, the restaurant will be forced to close once the lease is up in a few weeks.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
MySanAntonio

Burger Boy announces opening details for anticipated new location

The wait is finally over. Burger Boy announced the official opening day for its much-anticipated new location on San Antonio’s Southside. On Monday, November 22, the doors will open at the burger joint located at 4402 S New Braunfels Avenue. This is the fifth restaurant to open. You will find...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Miami

Lincoln Road Restaurants Suing Miami Beach Over Outdoor Dining Permits

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tapelia and Ole Ole on Lincoln Road are suing the city of Miami Beach for denying their permits for outdoor dining. In the 90-page lawsuit, the restaurants’ ownership group, Lincoln Theatre, said it didn’t know that past violations that were resolved or dismissed could cost them getting their permits renew. As businesses that mostly operates outdoors, no sidewalk cafes mean the restaurants would have to close by the end of the month. Jose Arenas, 75, is devastated by the news. “I pass by, sit down. I enjoy so much. That’s my house. Feels like a house here,” said Arenas. Arenas has been...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
167K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy