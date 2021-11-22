Protect your pet from allergies with help from this Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters deal

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Allergies cause issues for millions of Americans on a daily basis, as many turn to various treatments in an effort to avoid or diminish the accompanying symptoms. But what about our furry friends who can't speak for themselves, yet still deal with similar issues?

Fortunately, we are currently serving up a Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters deal on a solution to ensure those adored adopted members of your family are well protected against any issues. The Allergy Test My Pet Kit normally sells for $64.99 but, for a limited time, it can be purchased for only $99.

Affordable, fast, and easy to use, this approach allows pet owners to get down to the details of their dog's well-being in a timely manner. Whether it's itchy skin, an upset stomach, or general discomfort, food and environmental factors can cause frustrations for any dog, and ultimately result in a substantial bill at the vet.

Instead of waiting for issues to surface, take a proactive approach with this cost-effective package that carries an Amazon rating of 4.1 stars out of five and is primed to improve your dog's long-term health and wellness. Recommended for dogs who are at least one year old, a quick test occurs at home and a detailed analysis follows, offering information on more than 100 different food and environmental items that may create sensitivities for your pet.

These details will quickly prove to be a vital resource, allowing educated owners to adjust lifestyle patterns or living arrangements to provide the best setting possible.

Don't delay and risk letting your little buddy suffer through the sustained issues that can decrease their health and happiness. Pick up the Allergy Test My Pet Kit for only $64.99 (reg. $99) thanks to Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters savings.

Prices subject to change.