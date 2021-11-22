ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Burned vehicle found with human remains in Grass Valley

By Jonathan Taraya
 5 days ago

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Human remains were found Sunday morning in a burned vehicle on Amber Street near Leitner Drive.

The vehicle was reported to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at around 10:20 a.m.

Deputies will be investigating the remains with help from the California Department of Justice, the California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire and Chico State anthropologists.

The case is considered a suspicious death and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

No other information about the victim or the vehicle was released.

This story is developing.

