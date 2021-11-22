ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snail Mail Postpones Winter 2021 Tour Dates

By Skyler Graham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough all fans want to see their favorite bands perform live, the bands themselves can’t do so if they can’t sing. Due to polyps found in Lindsey Jordan’s vocal cords, Snail Mail is postponing her winter 2021 US tour dates and early 2022 tour dates. The singer needs to go right...

Paste Magazine

Snail Mail Reschedules Tour Dates as Lindsey Jordan Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery

Fans of indie pop starlet Lindsey Jordan woke up to some sad news this Monday morning, as the team behind Snail Mail announced that the singer and her band would have to cancel and reschedule her upcoming 2021 and early 2022 tour dates, due to the necessity of surgery on Jordan’s vocal cords. The singer is scheduled to have surgery in the near future, due to polyps of the vocal cords, and put out the following statement to her fans as part of a press release:
CELEBRITIES
CBS Baltimore

Indie Rock Group Snail Mail Postpones Tour So Singer Lindsey Jordan Can Get Vocal Cord Operation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snail Mail, the indie rock group founded and fronted by Maryland native Lindsey Jordan, is delaying its U.S. tour so Jordan can rest and recover after an operation on her vocal cords. The singer and guitarist shared a note on social media saying that, for more than a year, she’s dealt with vocal issues that cause her to lose her voice after a couple days of singing. A doctor found “massive polyps” in Jordan’s vocal cords that need to be operated on to “prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote. Jordan wrote recovery time is three months and she’ll have to undergo speech therapy after the procedure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by lj (@snailmail) Snail Mail was set to start a tour in support of the band’s second full-length album, “Valentine,” on Saturday with a concert in Richmond, Virginia. Now, the group is scheduled to start touring with a pair of dates at Philadelphia’s Union Transfer in April 2022. “I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer,” Jordan wrote. “My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing — we will have everything rescheduled imminently.”
BALTIMORE, MD
