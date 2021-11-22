ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Swastika Found Near Westchester High School

By Zak Failla
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KppSO_0d4CtXOl00

A community is on high alert after a swastika was found posted in the vicinity of a high school in Westchester County, officials announced.

On Monday, Nov. 22, New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan Raymond issued a message to the community after the hateful imagery was found posted at a wi-fi hotspot that was in the area of the high school.

“Our school district has a zero-tolerance policy for such acts of hate and bigotry, which are in direct opposition to the inclusive values of our school district and community,” he said.

“We encourage dialogue, kindness, tolerance, and empathy – key steps in promoting understanding while honoring the diverse religious, racial, and ethnic fabric that contributes so much to the quality of life in our city, community, and beyond.”

According to Raymond, the district was alerted to the incident by a “courageous student.”

“(This reminds) us that hate flourishes only when people turn a blind eye, “ he said. “We encourage students to report any incidents they might witness to an adult, such as a teacher or school principal.

“As Elie Wiesel said: ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’”

