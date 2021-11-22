ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Fox News contributors quit, citing 'irresponsible' voices

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Two writers who have been paid contributors to Fox News Channel have resigned, citing Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge” documentary on last January’s U.S. Capitol insurrection as a last straw for them. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who put out a Substack newsletter on conservative news called...

Tampa Bay Times

Why I quit Fox News after 12 years | Column

I quit Fox News after more than a decade as a contributor. So did my business partner and friend Steve Hayes. We explained our reasons on The Dispatch, a media company we founded. But the decision was a long time in coming. Like Ernest Hemingway’s description of bankruptcy, it came gradually and then suddenly.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Two quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s Capitol attack series

Two Fox News contributors have quit the network over Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge, a documentary about the deadly Capitol attack. In an open letter, Steve Hayes and Jonah Goldberg said: “Fox News still does real reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives providing valuable opinion and analysis. But the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Government
erienewsnow.com

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resign from Fox News, protesting 'irresponsible' voices like Tucker Carlson

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Every month or so, while conversing with sources at Fox News, I express surprise that Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are still employed by the network. After all, the two men are reality-based conservative thinkers who refuse to capitulate to Donald Trump. Unfortunately, Fox viewers rarely get to hear from them. They are booked by the network's producers so rarely that their contracts could be likened to golden handcuffs.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Voices: The people resigning from Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s documentary aren’t heroes

Fox News commenters Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resigned from the network this weekend in protest. The two said they could no longer work at an organization that promoted Donald Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. In particular, they pointed to Patriot Purge, hosted by Tucker Carlson, a Fox series about the January 6th insurrection that falsely and incoherently claims the American left is using government resources to imprison and torture noble right-wing patriots.It’s important to have responsible voices on the right denouncing Fox. Conservative partisans, and Fox audiences, need to hear the truth from voices...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

2 Fox News Pundits Quit Over 'Truly Dangerous' Tucker Carlson Special

Two conservative commentators who have appeared on Fox News for more than a decade have resigned from the right-wing network over what they say is a “dangerous” Tucker Carlson special filled with lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two co-founders of the conservative website The...
TV & VIDEOS
Chris Wallace
Bret Baier
Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump
Jonah Goldberg
Primetimer

Report: Fox News stars Bret Baier and Chris Wallace raised objections to Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge, while two contributors quit in protest

Patriot Purge, the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries that argued that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover was a "false flag" and the consequence has been the persecution of conservatives, reportedly rankled several Fox News staffers. Contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are the first Fox News employees to resign over the three-part docuseries. Meanwhile, NPR's David Folkenflik reports: "Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman. Goldberg says that he had been assured by Fox's news leaders that, as Trump left Washington D.C. following his defeat, the network would tamp down on incendiary commentary and claims. Instead, Goldberg says, the decision by Fox's election analysts to be the first to project that Biden would win Arizona on Election Night last November led the network's stars, including Carlson, to demonstrate their dedication to Trump and his most adamant fans. And that led Fox's opinion stars to embrace increasingly indefensible positions, Goldberg argues."
TV & VIDEOS
Tampa Bay Times

Fox News should quit mocking our leaders | Letters

I’m a Democrat but one who’s always been open to all arguments. I try — I really do — to hear and to understand both sides of every issue. And yes, I prefer to watch MSNBC and former Republican Joe Scarborough, but I often switch over to Fox News for its opinions. Yet nearly every time I switch channels, I encounter mockery, ridicule and the like, all geared toward trying to create dissension and further the divisions so dangerous to our society. This will get us nowhere, folks. Like it or not, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are our leaders. Let’s get behind them. Let’s give them the chance they earned to make America better without making fun of their every move.
TAMPA, FL
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
