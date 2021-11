I am always in awe of gardeners who don’t have to deal with the menace that is the white-tailed deer. I wonder what it must be like to be able to plant common deer treats, such as tulips, any place you want and never think twice about their fate. And I can’t think of a gardener in southeastern Wisconsin who has that luxury, except perhaps those who garden exclusively on a deck or patio or have a very large fence.

