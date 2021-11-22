Autopsy scheduled for weekend shooting victim

An autopsy has been planned for Tuesday, Nov. 23 for a young man who died after being dropped of at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound over the weekend.

Police were alerted by staff at AHN Saint Vincent that the man was dropped off at the hospital. He was taken to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot, but died while undergoing treatment.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said that he is in the process of notifying family members and will not release the victim’s name until that is completed.

Cook also scheduled an autopsy with Pathologist Dr. Eric Vey to learn more about the manner in which the man was wounded.

