It would appear as though the recently released Shin Megami Tensei V could be coming to other platforms in the future. The game, which released on Friday to positives reviews, has been datamined and target platforms shown within the system files include the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. This information lines up with the GeForce Now leak a while ago, which stated that the game is destined for other platforms. As it stands nothing has been confirmed by Atlus, but if this changes, we will certainly let you know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO