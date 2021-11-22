ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Multiple townships discuss using ARP funding for employee bonuses

By Fontaine Glenn
 5 days ago

After learning about Greene Township’s plan to give 10,000 employees bonuses using ARP funding, we asked neighboring townships if they were doing the same thing. This is what we discovered.

Five townships have yet to decide if money will be given to their employees with their ARP funds.

Summit Township is giving its employees a $500 bonus, but not with ARP money.

Waterford, Greene, and McKean Townships all have confirmed to us that they are giving a bonus to their employees.

McKean Township is giving its six full time employees $2,000 along with its part time employees receiving $1,000.

Greater Erie Board of Realtors raises more than $19k for Veterans Miracle Center Erie

“Our people, however, never took one day off. They work through the whole bad part of the pandemic, and the office was closed, but everybody in the office still worked,” said Janice T. Dennis, Supervisor/Secretary for McKean Township.

Greene Township is hosting a supervisors meeting on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the township building on Tate Road.

Related
Crawford County certifies Meadville’s first woman mayor

For the first time in the history of meadville, the city has a female mayor. On Wednesday, Crawford County election officials certified the 2021 general election results, and Democratic nominee Jaime Kinder has officially been elected mayor. It was a close race between Kinder and write-in candidate Marcy Kantz. Kinder will take office in January. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Bill seeks to boost Pa. economy by increasing job creation tax credits

HARRISBURG –— Seeking to help the economy in the commonwealth, Pennsylvania Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-49) has introduced legislation that would increase tax credits for jobs created in the state’s Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ). “We need to have more tools to promote job creation in Pennsylvania, and my bill would provide one such tool,” said Sen. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Local veteran returns favor to Erie City Mission by donating turkeys

27-year-old Chris Olon is not spending his thanksgiving with family but, instead, with those who need a helping hand. On Thursday morning, he donated several turkeys to the Erie City Mission. When he was 16 years old, he was homeless and a young father. The City Mission gave him food and a place to stay while […]
ERIE, PA
Former Greyhound Bus terminal along Perry Square demolished

One of the more iconic buildings along Perry Square is giving way this week to the new developments taking place downtown. The old Greyhound Bus terminal is quickly becoming a thing of the past, making way for development downtown through the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. After serving as a downtown bus terminal until 1986, the […]
ERIE, PA
Erie, PA
Government
City
Waterford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
Gov. Wolf announces new principles from Pa. Redistricting Advisory Council

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council is ready to take suggestions about drawing the next map of congressional voting districts. Gov. Wolf said the Council has finalized a set of guiding principles of legal, representation and process recommendations to be considered when evaluating the fairness of a congressional […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wolf Administration wants drivers to ‘Know Before You Go’ this holiday

HARRISBURG — Holidays bring families together no matter the distance. This means drivers should expect the Interstates in the commonwealth to be extra busy through the weekend. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds drivers of the importance of safe driving and consistent seat belt use. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Jack Sours named President of Presque Isle Downs and Casino

Presque Isle Downs and Casino announced on November 24th at Jack Sours has been named the new president and general manager. Sours has 20 years of gaming experience and brings 16 years of leadership as a general manager working in a number of jurisdictions including Maine, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Mississippi. In addition to his leadership […]
GAMBLING
