Multiple townships discuss using ARP funding for employee bonuses

After learning about Greene Township’s plan to give 10,000 employees bonuses using ARP funding, we asked neighboring townships if they were doing the same thing. This is what we discovered.

Five townships have yet to decide if money will be given to their employees with their ARP funds.

Summit Township is giving its employees a $500 bonus, but not with ARP money.

Waterford, Greene, and McKean Townships all have confirmed to us that they are giving a bonus to their employees.

McKean Township is giving its six full time employees $2,000 along with its part time employees receiving $1,000.

“Our people, however, never took one day off. They work through the whole bad part of the pandemic, and the office was closed, but everybody in the office still worked,” said Janice T. Dennis, Supervisor/Secretary for McKean Township.

Greene Township is hosting a supervisors meeting on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the township building on Tate Road.

