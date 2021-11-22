Onslow County Health Department releases recommendations for Thanksgiving

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Health Department’s community relations officer, Victoria Reyes says, as they have seen vaccination rates increase, Onslow County has also seen COVID case counts decrease.

But COVID is still here, she says they recommend taking parties outside and utilizing all opportunities to social distance and sanitize. And what if some of your guests are vaccinated, but maybe not all of them?

“You know, I think if you don’t want to single out individuals, and you don’t want to ask for that vaccination, maybe just have masks out available. And or make it you know, everyone wears a mask. Or, again, take that party outside,” Victoria Reyes, Onslow County Health Department, Community Relations Officer.

Reyes emphasizes that anyone fully vaccinated is now eligible for their booster shot, and encourages people to get one ahead of Holiday gatherings for extra protection.

