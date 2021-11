TAMPA, Fla. — Police say they are currently investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital in Tampa on Tuesday. According to Tampa police, the shooting happened at East 26th Avenue and North 22nd Street around 4:42 p.m. Authorities say the teen was taken to the hospital after they arrived to find him suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO