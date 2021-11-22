ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Kunkel: Offense Moved the Ball, Penalties Limited Their Effect

In Cam Newton's first start back as the QB of the Carolina Panthers, the offense produced 21 points, and looked about as adequate as they could have given, Newton has only been in the saddle for 10 days. They may have been more effective had they not committed costly penalties in a tightly contested one-possession game yesterday afternoon. Fox 46 personality Will Kunkel joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and when asked about the offense, and the penalties he replied: "Penalties bit them again, unfortunately. They are the most penalized team in the NFL, with 81 penalties this season. That's just undisciplined football, and you can't have that stuff. Penalties are usually the mark of a young inexperienced team, but there are veterans on this roster, which calls into question the job Matt Rhule, and his staff is doing to try to instill discipline into their football team. If they want to make a run at that final playoff spot in the NFC, which is still attainable, Carolina will need to crack down their self-inflicted wounds and become a smarter football team in the closing weeks.

