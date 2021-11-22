ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Warren County School Board holds meeting to approve terms of settlement for battle with parents over face masks

By Fontaine Glenn
 5 days ago

We continue our coverage on the legal battle over face masks between parents and the Warren County School District.

After a motion was filed to delay a scheduled hearing back in October, the Warren County School Board is hosting a board meeting on November 22nd to approve the terms for the settlement.

If the terms are approved, a consent order will be filed to the courts to resolve the case.

Gov. Wolf announces new principles from Pa. Redistricting Advisory Council

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council is ready to take suggestions about drawing the next map of congressional voting districts. Gov. Wolf said the Council has finalized a set of guiding principles of legal, representation and process recommendations to be considered when evaluating the fairness of a congressional […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
