New Canaan High School Q1 Honors, High Honors Rolls

The Halifax County High School cross country team gave their end of season awards to their runners on Thursday. The awards that were given were the Most Improved Runner over the course of the season, the Coaches Award and the Most Valuable Player. Morgan Crenshaw and Henry Midkiff were awarded with the Most Improved runners. Ashley Irby and Justin Pool were awarded with the Coaches Award, and Kate Bishop and Ethan Kirkhart were awarded with the MVP awards. Lydia Wenzel and Will Van Opstal also were awarded with Comet Spirit watches, which was presented by Tim Moore representing LeRAVe jewelry.

HALIFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO