Alabama State

James Spann: Freezing temperatures for Alabama tonight

By James Spann
 5 days ago
COLD NIGHT AHEAD: With a clear sky and diminishing wind, we project a low between 22 and 32 degrees across most of Alabama early Tuesday morning. For many places it will be the coldest morning so far this season. Sunny weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures reach the mid...

