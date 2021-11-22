ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AmEx pitched business clients tax break that may have skirted laws – WSJ

By Reuters
 5 days ago
(Reuters) – American Express Co pitched its business clients a tax break which may have skirted tax laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by...

pymnts

Amex Fires Sales Staff Over Wire Payment Tax Benefit Claims

American Express has terminated some of its employees and disciplined others stemming from the sales staff’s positioning of products “inappropriately,” particularly related to purported tax benefits, the company announced in a statement on Monday (Nov. 22). The issue mainly focused on Premium Wire, the company’s global wire payments product, according...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

American Express pitched business clients on a shaky tax strategy - WSJ

For years, some American Express (NYSE:AXP) salespeople urged thousands of business owners to pay employees and suppliers with their AmEx business card, because the transaction fees they paid would be more than offset by tax-free cash rewards they earned and the tax deductions they'd get on those fees, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
