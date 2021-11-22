ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia PM says he will lead army 'from the battlefront'

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step in a devastating yearlong war. “This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in...

The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to 'bury the enemy', UN sounds alarm on hunger

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed vowed Friday to "bury the enemy" in his first message from the battlefront according to state media, as the UN warned the year-long conflict has left millions short of food. "Until we bury the enemy... until Ethiopia's independence is confirmed, we won't reverse course.
AFRICA
AFP

Ethiopia imposes new restrictions on sharing information on war

War-hit Ethiopia has announced new rules against sharing information on battlefield outcomes in the war against Tigrayan rebels, a move that could bring sanctions against journalists. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a nationwide state of emergency earlier this month as fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) advance towards the capital, the latest turn in a brutal year-long conflict. International alarm is mounting about the escalating war in Africa's second most populous country, with anxious foreign governments urging their citizens to leave. The new decree issued late Thursday said it was "forbidden to distribute in any communication systems any military movements, battlefield outcomes" that were not officially published by the government.
POLITICS
