There are few moments in all of gaming as intense as the final circle in Apex Legends, however, it appeared that a pro player took that to a whole other level this past week. On Nov. 11, NRG Nathan "Nafen" Nguyen and his squad not only clutched up a win against 100 Thieves, but also did it while Nafen's fire alarm was going off the entire time. The entire ordeal was caught on stream and is pretty surreal to watch, and thankfully it worked out that all those involved were completely safe.

