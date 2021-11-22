Scotty Thompson

There are four contestants for the title of Miss Upra Rodeo 2021/22. You will be seeing this rodeo royalty soon when the Cinch Finals Rodeo comes to town November 18-20 at the Hopkins County Civic Center! This preview will let you know a little about each young lady. Their first assignment is to meet and assist the youngsters at the Handicap-able Rodeo on Thursday morning, November 18. That afternoon, the Horsemanship portion of their competition will be held in the Civic Center arena. They will also be presented to the audience on the first two nights of rodeo. One contestant will be selected as Miss UPRA, with the crowning during the Friday night performance at 7pm. Then, Miss UPRA will begin a year of travel and appearances at Cinch rodeos held around a 7-state region as the 2022 season gets underway.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO