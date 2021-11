They say records are made to be broken. We’ve yet to find the end of the line on human improvement on the road and tracks, which is exciting. Lately, it seems world, national, championship, and event records are being broken over and over. For example, the women’s half marathon world record has been reset by stunning margins two or three times a year since 2017. Knowing that the latest record-holder, Letesnebet Gidey, has run 62:52, what do we think of … literally anyone else? The same can be said of Eliud Kipchoge’s sub-2 marathon, which doesn’t count for record purposes, but still, there’s that 1:59:40 time to ponder.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO