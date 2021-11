Hitman 3 has been out for nearly a year, and while its first year of content was expansive, Year 2 is shaping up to be just as big, if not bigger. IO Interactive, the developer behind Hitman 3 and the two Hitman games that came out before it, released a new blog post today detailing the game’s first year. IO revealed that Hitman 3 is the most successful Hitman game of all time and that its World of Assassination Trilogy has reached the milestone of 50 million players. It also revealed that Year 2 is starting in less than two months.

