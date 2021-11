Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will make his return to a Race Of Champions World Final in Pite Havsbard, Sweden, February 5-6, 2022. . Tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, Johnson’s seven NASCAR Cup Series titles have made him one of he most celebrated drivers in American motorsports. After his last fulltime season in NASCAR in 2020, Johnson currently drives the No. 48 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO