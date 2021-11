First off, who doesn't want to feel weightless on Thanksgiving? Well, a Cedar Falls native is celebrating his turkey day in outer space and will be able to experience just that. How many of us dreamt of going to space as a kid? Astronaut Raja Chari is currently on the International Space Station living a dream. Chari was actually born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, moved to Cedar Falls as a baby, and was raised in the Cedar Valley.

