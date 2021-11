If someone were to tell me that there's more than one way to make street corn, I would have told them to lay off the Kool-Aid. However, there's a popular Italian restaurant in New Bedford that proved me wrong and I'm so glad they did. Did you know that you can order a street corn pizza at Carmine's at Candleworks? Because I certainly didn't and I'm glad I now know. A little birdie had told me to check it out for myself and here's how the whole experience went down.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO