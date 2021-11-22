Two La Crosse organizations help those grieving ‘A Complicated Loss’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Losing a loved one to a substance abuse disorder can be a difficult time for family and friends, but two La Crosse organizations are reaching out to help.

The Coulee Recovery Center and Franciscan Spirituality Center announced the “A Complicated Loss” effort Monday.

The new group, which will meet on Wednesdays for eight weeks beginning Dec. 1, will allow those who have lost someone to substance abuse disorder.

“While grief is grief, there are some specific kinds of grief that require just a little bit of a different approach to the facilitation piece of what we do,” said Jean Pagliario, the FSC’s retreat coordinator.

While the spirituality center has has convened sessions before, the support group is new for Coulee Recovery Center.

Twenty overdose deaths had been reported in La Crosse County alone by July, and that number is possibly higher because addictions leading to other causes of death.

During the series, participants will learn coping strategies to help with what comes after the loss.

“The sigma that parent or loved one has to go through to explain how their loved one passed adds additional grief and anxiety to them,” said Coulee Recovery Center executive director Cheryl Hancock.

More details are available here .

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.