Columbus, OH

One dead in west Columbus shooting

By Daniel Griffin, Joe Clark
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeV9y_0d4CoWKz00

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Monday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:49 p.m, Monday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Fremont Street.

City ties homicide record after northeast Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

When officers arrived on scene, they found Eric Washington Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Washington was arguing with a female when a shot was fired, fatally striking Washington.

The female left the scene after the shooting, according to police.

This is the 176 homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

