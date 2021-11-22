Nasa to launch spacecraft to crash into asteroid

According to NASA, a 430-foot asteroid dubbed 1994 WR12 is expected to smash through Earth’s orbital path early next week.
On November 28, 1994, American astronomer Carolyn S. Shoemaker spotted the enormous space rock at the Palomar Observatory, which was slightly larger than an American football field.
The JPL Center for NEO Studies (CNEOS) classified it as an Earth Impact Risk until 2016 when it was removed from their Sentry List after several observations.
According to NASA astronomers, the impact of the 1994 WR12 on Earth would produce energy equivalent to 77 megatons of TNT, making it 112 times more powerful than the...
