Lottery player wins $200K jackpot in Mississippi Match 5 drawing
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Mississippi Lottery player won the $200,000 jackpot prize from the Saturday, November 20 Mississippi Match 5 drawing.
According to officials with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player cashed in a Mississippi Match 5 ticket from a previous draw and received one free ticket. The free ticket matched all five numbers for Saturday’s drawing.Mississippi Lottery makes October 2021 transfer to state
The winning ticket was purchased from Greer’s Market #19 located at 7100 Highway 614 in Hurley. The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 1-8-13-18-21.
The jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $213 million. Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has reset to $50,000, and Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $83 million.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0