KCSO: One killed in shooting on Weedpatch Highway

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 5 days ago
One person was killed in a shooting Sunday at a Taco Bell on Weedpatch Highway, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about 9:21 p.m. in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway, according the Sheriff's Office. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, said KCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

MISSING: Violet Kache Johnson, 16,

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Violet Kache Johnson, 16, was last seen at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21st and is considered at-risk due being missing for the first time, police said.
