KCSO: One killed in shooting on Weedpatch Highway

One person was killed in a shooting Sunday at a Taco Bell on Weedpatch Highway, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at about 9:21 p.m. in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway, according the Sheriff's Office. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and he was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, said KCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.