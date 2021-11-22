Shop small: Five treasure-hunt gems on the whimsical shelves of Seven Swans

Editor’s note: Startland News explored Seven Swans Gifts and Goods on the western edge of Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District as part of the newsroom’s five-part holiday gift guide that highlights locally owned shops and the makers within them. The items identified here were curated by Seven Swans owner Kate Bryan. Featured stores, makers and products were not asked to pay to be included in this series. Click here to follow along with the multi-day gift guide as it develops.

W hen shoppers enter the intimate nook that is home to Seven Swans Gifts and Goods, Kate Bryan hopes they leave having gained a delightful, sensory experience, she shared.

“I personally love rummaging through little things at boutiques or estate sales where the shelves are chock-full of things; it has that, kind of, treasure hunt-feel to it. I wanted to create something really homey, cozy and whimsical,” said Bryan, the founder and owner of Seven Swans Gifts and Goods .

Seven Swans Gifts and Goods opened in October 2020 as an extension of the Seven Swan Creperie next door, which opened in January 2020, Bryan noted.

“The plan was always to have a retail component to the creperie, but I thought it would come years down the road,” she explained. “But with the pandemic slowing down the restaurant industry so much, this shop became more than a passion project — it was a survival project.”

During the pandemic, Bryan began curating fair trade and cottage industry products from Kansas City and around the world to make her vision come to life. Many of the products found at Seven Swans Gifts and Goods are an ode to the simple, hand-crafted arts, she added.

“I wanted to hone in on these arts that get a bit lost in our system of electronic everything,” Bryan said. “This shop is an experience of color and texture, illustration and pattern. Shoppers can come in and physically feel the work that makers and artists put countless hours into.”

Seven Swans Gifts and Goods is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but Bryan is anticipating adding evening hours for those who work during the day.

“We are going to do some shopping events, where the creperie will also be open during the evening,” she noted. “We’ll also partner with a couple of other local vendors to pop-up here as well.”

This holiday season, Byran emphasized the importance of shopping small and supporting local community members.

“Shopping small is just incredibly meaningful because it helps keep our business alive,” Bryan shared. “After we got strapped with a sizable amount of pandemic-debt, we’re really hoping the final push of this year helps us catch up a bit. My dream, and every small business owner’s dream, fully requires the community’s support.”

Five gems to support Seven Swans

Junebug and Darlin Cross Stitch Kit — $18

Gift your favorite craft bugs a DIY cross stitch kit, which includes all the necessary supplies to create a holiday-themed pattern. This gift is ideal for first-time or experienced cross stitchers.

Junebug and Darlin Cross Stitch Kit — $18

Little Witch Hazel by Phoebe Wahl — $19.99

Introduce your children to the Little Witch Hazel — a tiny witch who lives in the forest, helping creatures big and small. This award-winning author-illustrator celebrates nature and friendship in her latest children’s book.

Little Witch Hazel by Phoebe Wahl — $19.99

Bornn Multi-Colored Swirl Enamelware — $16-20

Bornn’s marble collection is produced by using the traditional marbling technique that emerged in Anatolia and dates back to the 15th century. Part of its appeal is that each design is unique!

Bornn Multi-Colored Swirl Enamelware — $16-20

Bearded Fellas Mushroom Babies — $32

Locally made in Kansas City, Bearded Fellas combines the maker’s love for whimsical creatures and people-watching. These soft dolls are perfect gifts for loved ones of all ages.

Bearded Fellas Mushroom Babies — $32

Star Baker Wooden Spoon — $10

Do you have the next star of “The Great British Bake Off” in your life? Treat them with a Star Baker wooden spoon! These solid wood spoons are each individually engraved and can be used for cooking, serving or simply decoration.

Available in store.

