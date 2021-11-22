Man Shot, Killed By West Covina Police Officer Working With U.S. Marshal’s Task Force

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A man was killed Monday by a West Covina police officer working with a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Sunset. Footage from Sky 9 showed several U.S. Marshals agents and West Covina police officers on the scene.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, whose detectives are assisting in the investigation, the task force was working to apprehend a suspect wanted on an outstanding parole warrant and assault with a deadly weapons charge. When the officers spotted the parolee inside a vehicle in the rear parking lot of the apartment complex, he got out and tried to run away, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials say the man pulled out a firearm as officers tried to detain him, and “an officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was hit several times in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene. He was described only as a 40-year-old man and his name has not been released.

No officers were injured in the shooting. Sheriff’s officials say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

No further information has been released. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.